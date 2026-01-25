Zayn Malik takes 'full advantage' of leaving One Direction

Zayn Malik makes surprising confession at Las Vegas Residency

Zayn Malik, who is currently making headlines for his electrifying performances at Las Vegas Residency, has made a surprising confession to fans.

The PILLOWTALK singer kickstarted his Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live At Park MGM from January 20th. He later performed on January 21st, 24th and 23rd and he still have shows to perform on the 25th, 28th, 30th and 31st.

During one of the live performances, Zayn, before singing the song It’s You, shared with the audience the one thing that he is using as advantage today following his departure from One Direction.

He said, “So I don’t know about you guys, but I’m having a f****** good time.”

A video has been going viral in social media where Malik can be seen confessing, “I’m sorry, I’m not supposed to lie I like to say “f******”, it’s fun.”

He then reflected how they were not allowed to use swear words during their time in the band.

“We were not allowed to do that in the band, yeah so I take full advantage of it now.”

The 33-year-old sang four of his unreleased songs namely Die For Me, Fatal, Used to the Blues and Take Turns live during the residency, leaving fans surprised.