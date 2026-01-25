Katie Price gushes over new fiancé and calls him her Richard Gere

Katie Price has surprised fans once again after announcing a new engagement just weeks after confirming her split from Married At First Sight star JJ Slater.

The TV personality and OnlyFans creator, 47, revealed that she is now engaged to Dubai based businessman Lee Andrews.

She called her new romance her real life fairytale, leaving people gushing over the couple.

Taking to Instagram, Katie shared loved up pictures with Lee and described him as her “real life Richard Gere.”

However, The comment was a sweet reference to the film Pretty Woman, where the actor plays a businessman who finds unexpected love.

In one photo, the couple showed matching tattoos with each other’s names inked on their hands while another showed them dressed casually in hoodies.

Katie wrote alongside the post, “When nobody will never understand how this fairytale happened,” and paired it with a romantic song.

According to Lee’s social media, he is a company boss and investor based in Dubai.

The engagement came right after Katie opened up about ending her relationship with JJ. On her podcast, she explained.

“I don't wanna waste my time,” adding that she no longer wants to stay in relationships that feel empty.

She said, “I'd rather have nipped it in the bud sooner rather than later.”

Despite recent concern around her appearance, Katie appears focused on love and moving forward, insisting this time feels different and hopeful.