King Charles secret move forces Trump to take back ‘insulting’ comment

King Charles showed his diplomatic skills as he took a quiet but firm action to defend the honour of his country, especially after his younger son Prince Harry spoke in support of the UK.

The monarch, who had hosted the US President at Windsor Castle for a second State Visit in September last year, had secretly intervened after “insulting” remarks about NATO allies.

Previously, Trump had said that to Fox News that the US “never needed” its NATO allies to defend itself, He loosely stated that they sent some troops and “they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines”.

Since the members of the royal family cannot publicly make a political statement and are to strictly maintain a diplomatic approach, Charles stepped up with a subtle move.

A British official on Saturday said, “You would always expect our Commander-in-Chief to defend the Armed Forces’ proud record of service and sacrifice.”

According to a well-placed source cited by The Sun, the king has expressed his “concerns” over the “hurt” caused by Trump’s statement “inadvertent or not”. The insider claimed that it was “very clear” that it was the king who had intervened.

Trump has now changed his tune as he acknowledged the sacrifices of the UK troops as the King is also expected to make a visit in April.

“The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!” Trump had written on his social media platform. “In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors.”

He continued, “It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The UK Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the USA!). We love you all, and always will! President Donald J Trump.”

The news also comes as the King had declined an invitation this year’s annual commemoration of King Charles I at the Banqueting House in Whitehall, a tradition observed by the Society of King Charles the Martyr.

Meanwhile, the UK government also had a strong reaction to Trump’s statement. PM Keir Starmer had dubbed Trump’s remarks as “insulting”. If the tensions would have escalated, The UK government could have considered drastic measures.