King Charles sends emotional message after Prince Harry’s brave gesture

King Charles “could not have possibly imagined” the impact that he would be able to create with small movements that have grown into something meaningful.

The monarch found himself in a tricky situation just a few days prior as Prince Harry gave his witness statement at the Royal Courts of Justice in his lawsuit against the DailyMail publisher. Moreover, just as Harry returned to the US, Trump stirred new trouble with the UK.

However, he was able to push all that back with a major celebration of a personal project he began nearly five decades ago, and now it has grown into a source of hope for many young Britons.

In a moving video, Charles expressed his “immense” pride that his organisation, The King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust), which he started with his severance pay from the Navy, was able to empower young individuals facing challenging circumstances over the many years.

“When I began what is now The King’s Trust in 1976, I could not possibly have imagined the impact that it would have,” the King said. “In the beginning, I hoped that by supporting young people to develop their latent skills and to find work or training, The Trust would perhaps be able to help change some individuals’ lives for the better.”

He added that he was “so very pleased and proud that The Trust’s work continues to go from strength to strength, having in that time helped over 1.3 million young people grow their confidence, continue in education, secure sustainable jobs and over 92,000 young people in the UK alone, having been supported to start a business, thus enabling them all to build brighter futures.”

The message had followed Trump’s loose comments about not needing the NATO allies especially when UK sacrificed close to 500 soldiers during the Afghanistan mission for the US. Prince Harry had been a part of the Armed Forces at the time and was deployed there.

He immediately issued a statement to defend his country and noted how “thousands of lives were changed forever”. It is understood that Charles’s would’ve appreciated that brave gesture from his younger son, as the monarch himself the Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

While Charles, as British royal monarch, couldn’t make a political statement, he reportedly expressed his “concerns” over the “hurt” caused by Trump’s statement, which made the US President backtrack his remark.

Hence forth, the king was able to close the chapter and bring the focus to much more positive update for Britons. In his message to commemorate 50 years of the Trust, he also noted that as “young people face may change with the times, their spirit and resilience remain constant”.

“My Trust will continue to stand beside them, building confidence and skills for the ever changing world of work so that they can go on to have stable and fulfilling lives for many years to come,” the monarch concluded.