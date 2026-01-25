 
Geo News

Inside Prince Harry clever tactic to secure future with Netflix 

Prince Harry's hidden 'agenda' behind reconciliation offer exposed

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 25, 2026

Inside Prince Harry clever tactic to secure future with Netflix
Inside Prince Harry clever tactic to secure future with Netflix 

Prince Harry has been accused of having a hidden agenda behind his offer to reconcile with the royal family. 

In recent times, the Duke of Sussex has publicly expressed a desire to make peace with his father, King Charles, and other members of the royal family after a years-long rift.

However, a royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, claimed that Harry aims to keep his ties with the royals in order to save his and Meghan Markle's lucrative Netflix deal.  

As per the Mirror, he said, "If they go on to lose all of their Netflix deal, it's going to come as a very bitter blow to them."

"Harry needs to reconcile with family as well because that's where their Netflix deal comes from - it's their access to the Royal Family," Duncan believes. 

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their active working royal positions in 2020. Since then, the Sussexes made it to the negative headlines due to the public attacks on the royal family. 

But, in recent times, it has been said that there are chances of reconciliation between Harry and his father, especially after meeting at Clarence House. 

King Charles being 'more brutal' to Andrew than royal family expected
King Charles being 'more brutal' to Andrew than royal family expected
King Charles confesses he may have got bit rowdy in Acapulco
King Charles confesses he may have got bit rowdy in Acapulco
Princess Kate stops for flowers and wins the internet in Stirling video
Princess Kate stops for flowers and wins the internet in Stirling
Zara Tindall shows how to be a royal workhorse without sacrificing style
Zara Tindall shows how to be a royal workhorse without sacrificing style
Prince Harry drops royal title before judge?
Prince Harry drops royal title before judge?
Andrew finally steps into new home after serious warning
Andrew finally steps into new home after serious warning
King Charles and Harry may be apart, but one thing keeps them aligned
King Charles and Harry may be apart, but one thing keeps them aligned
Prince William's 'conservatism' restricting him from becoming a good king
Prince William's 'conservatism' restricting him from becoming a good king