Inside Prince Harry clever tactic to secure future with Netflix

Prince Harry has been accused of having a hidden agenda behind his offer to reconcile with the royal family.

In recent times, the Duke of Sussex has publicly expressed a desire to make peace with his father, King Charles, and other members of the royal family after a years-long rift.

However, a royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, claimed that Harry aims to keep his ties with the royals in order to save his and Meghan Markle's lucrative Netflix deal.

As per the Mirror, he said, "If they go on to lose all of their Netflix deal, it's going to come as a very bitter blow to them."

"Harry needs to reconcile with family as well because that's where their Netflix deal comes from - it's their access to the Royal Family," Duncan believes.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their active working royal positions in 2020. Since then, the Sussexes made it to the negative headlines due to the public attacks on the royal family.

But, in recent times, it has been said that there are chances of reconciliation between Harry and his father, especially after meeting at Clarence House.