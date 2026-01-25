Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share new 'family' picture with baby

Elsie Hewitt gives a glimpse into family life with Pete Davidson and daughter Scottie

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson have embraced parenthood life, after welcoming their baby, Scottie Rose, and they shared a glance into it on social media.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram and shared a cosy family photo over the weekend.

Hewitt gushed about her family, writing, “my lil family,” over a selfie of herself and the Saturday Night Live alum, 32, lounging around on the couch with their baby daughter in Davidson’s arms.

The Billy Knight star hid her baby’s face behind a white heart emoji, who appeared to be asleep with her head resting on her dad’s chest.

The new mom has been sharing slices of her life throughout her pregnancy, post partum struggles, and life as new parents, on social media.

In a following Story, Hewitt asked fellow mothers to share suggestions for her thinning hair, and hair fall, which is a common struggle in the postpartum phase.

Previously sharing her candid adjustments to the new life, Hewitt posted pictures from last year’s New Year’s Eve, which she spent partying and this year’s New Year’s Eve which she spent next to her baby’s crib at home.