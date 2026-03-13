Katie Price admits 'I love you' too soon is warning sign despite her quick wedding

Sophie told Katie that marriage decision had 'traumatised us all again'

Katie Price stunned fans with one comment during her podcast, which she hosts with her sister Sophie, on Thursday.

During the candid episode, the former glamour model, 47, confessed that one of her biggest 'red flag' is someone who says 'I love you' too early in a relationship.

It is pertinent to mention that she tied the knot with her husband Lee Andrews, just 10 days after meeting him.

Speaking on their joint podcast, The Katie Price Show, her sister Sophie, 36, read out the red flag question: 'Someone who says love ya after the first date' Katie replied: 'Oh, get lost,' before humorously adding: 'Says me who got married after two.. three weeks.'

Sighing, Sophie chided her with: 'Ah, you idiot,' before quickly changing the subject of the conversation to their next segment, Spill The Tea.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Katie revealed that her mother broke down in tears in hospital when she learned about her marriage to Lee.

The mother-of-five famously got engaged to the entrepreneur, 41, after just 10 days in January, informing her children about it via a family WhatsApp group message.

Sophie told Katie that her decision had 'traumatised us all again.'

It is worth noting that Katie recently tied the knot with Dubai businessman Lee Andrews after meeting him in Dubai, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

Her marriage reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Despite making several promises, Lee has yet to leave Dubai, leaving his wife to travel back and forth between her work and children's commitments in the UK and Dubai.