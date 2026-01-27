Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights, authorities urge caution

A young mountain lion was spotted on camera in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood in San Francisco on Sunday, prompting authorities to alert residents and urge them to stay cautious.

Experts believed the catamount is around one-year-old, the age when pumas search for territory and move away from their birthplace.

According to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, the mountain lion was first seen on Sunday night near Lafayette Park.

In an interview with KRON4, a woman described her close encounter with the cougar, stating, “A mountain lion on Octavia Street was just a couple of feet away from me. It was crouched down like it was going to pounce. We dropped everything and ran.”

A Reddit user also shared a close encounter with the mountain lion, stating they locked eyes with the animal for a solid 5+ minutes, adding, “The majestic mountain lion must have weighed 100+ pounds and it was about ⅔ height of the compost bin.”

The Department of Emergency Management advised residents not to run if they encounter a mountain lion, stating, “If you see the mountain lion, slowly back away, do not run. Call Animal Care & Control at 415-554-9400 or 911 in a life safety emergency.”

They added, “If you have a child with you - pick them up - and keep dogs on leash. If the mountain lion approaches - make yourself 'big', wave your arms, shout, throw something, and again, do not run.”

Experts believe that the lion will eventually find its way to the south out of San Francisco.