Carol Kirkwood leaves BBC after quarter century, says future is ‘Rosy’ with travel & books

Carol Kirkwood, a household name for weather news on BBC Breakfast, stunned Britons with her surprising announcement after closing the segment broadcast this morning, Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

After spending over two decades at BBC, Carol Kirkwood, best known for presenting BBC Breakfast’s weather segment, bid farewell.

Kirkwood, 63, shared a touching message saying she had “loved every minute” of her time with the corporation and describing her departure as a difficult decision.

Announcing her decision, Kirkwood said goodbye for one last time, stating, “But it feels like the right moment to step away. I’ll carry with me the most wonderful memories.”

Making her final appearance on the Breakfast show, she got emotional, saying: “My job is something I’ve never taken for granted and I’ve loved every minute.”

She went on to thank her colleagues, saying, “From early starts and all manner of forecasts, I’ve shared it with incredible colleagues at BBC Breakfast, BBC Weather, and programmes, across the BBC.

"I’d like to thank them for their support and friendship, which has meant the world,” Kirkwood continued.

While revealing her plans for life after broadcasting, she said, “I’ll be traveling, writing books. You know the future is rosy, and the time is right, absolutely right for me.”

Kirkwood’s final goodbye has hit netizens with nostalgia; she said, "To those watching and listening at home—thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years, being part of your mornings has been a joy.

Who is Carol Kirkwood?

Carol Kirkwood joined the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC Weather Centre, in April 1998 and debuted her broadcasting career on the BBC News Channel before making regular appearances on BBC One.

She has been a household name as the main weather presenter on BBC Breakfast since 2010.