Beatrice, Eugenie make final decision on Andrew, Ferguson as pressure mounts

Beatrice, Eugenie make final decision on Andrew, Sarah Ferguson as pressure mounts

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are putting on a united front in dealing with the current family crisis.

The two sisters have finally chosen a path of quiet loyalty, making it clear that they will not publicly attack their father, Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, despite ongoing scrutiny surrounding the disgraced royal.

While public debate heats up, yet both the princesses contiue to maintain their silence.

The Yorks have no intention of slamming their parents, instead maintaining silence that reflects both family allegiance and a desire to remain removed from controversy.

"They remain a resilient family," a friend claimed.

It suugests that the former Duke and Duchess of York and their daughters continue to support one another despite intense backlash.

"Both parents saw their grandchildren before Christmas," a family friend confirmed.

As the elder daughter, she has traditionally taken a more active role in family discussions surrounding the crisis and feels greater responsibility for guiding her parents through it.

Supporting the Fergie and Andrew's daughters' stance, they explained: "Personally, I don't think the smartest move is for them to publicly announce that they're distancing themselves from their father. The more effective approach is simply not to be seen with him and not make a spectacle of it."