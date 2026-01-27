Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry on his toes with new bombshell

Prince Harry has been convincing his better half, Meghan Markle, to avoid future clashes with the royal family after she received a lucrative offer.

It is not a hidden fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are only able to grab the attention of the audience when they aired the dirty laundry involving key royals.

From shocking memoir Spare to eyebrow-raising 'racism' remarks on Oprah Winfrey's interview, the Sussexes not only made it to the headlines but also secured profitable deals.

Apart from that, Harry and Meghan have seemingly struggled to create catchy content for the public.

Now, Heat World claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has been getting "blank check" offers to pen a tell-all memoir, leaving Harry in panic.

The source said, "Meghan has been doing her best to find ways to generate income, but frankly, nothing is paying off the way she’d hoped."

"Publishers, though, are already lined up with blank cheques. The problem is they’re only going to give her the big bucks if she’s willing to dish the dirt on her in-laws," an insider added.

On the other hand, the report claimed that King Charles' son is not in favour of his wife reigniting the feud with the royals with another bombshell book.

Harry fears that "another tell-all would ruin any chance of peace with his family for good."