King Charles estate issues message just hours before Palace reception

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who had been spending time in Balmoral, had returned from their Scotland break for an important event to take place at Buckingham Palace.

The monarchs were to hold a reception on Tuesday which would honour the survivors of the Holocaust and their families alongside representatives of organisations working to ensure the memory of the Holocaust lives on.

It marks the Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place annually on 27th January, something that the royal family vigilantly observes.

However, as soon as the King and Queen arrived back in the UK, Charles’s beloved estate shared an urgent notice for the public about a crucial precaution.

“Notice: Due to high winds, we have made the decision to close the Children's Play Area for the safety of our visitors,” it read. “We advise you to take extra care when exploring the Estate grounds today.”

It is unlikely that the event at Buckingham Palace would face any disruption since the there is over a 100 miles difference between the two places.

However, the weather has been unkind in the past few weeks as several royal estates faced closure for the public.

Earlier this month, Balmoral faced closure due to severe winter weather and snowstorms, to protect the public.