Prince Harry takes crucial step as Sussexes face fresh dilemma

Prince Harry appears to be pursuing big plans of his own as Meghan Markle focuses on her multiple business ventures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seemingly doing well financially, but in light of recent events, it appears that the couple is grasping for straws. Sources have claimed to The Post that the Sussex coffers are rapidly depleting — with one insider citing it as a reason behind their staff downsizing.

Harry, who had been frequenting his home country for several reasons, finds himself as a 'fish out of water' in California, hence he is now taking matters in his own hands. Sources believe that Harry is facing a major dilemma while Meghan struggles managing her businesses, which have received lukewarm success.

There has also been talk about the return of the Duke of Sussex to the UK following his meeting with King Charles in September last year, but things are not smooth enough for Harry to assume that he would be welcomed back.

A Page Six report claimed that Harry is “very wrapped up in the past” he has been making plans for a business of his own. Although, it didn't indicate a optimistic outcome for Harry.

Despite that, it is a major step for Harry to take for himself. He appears in his element while doing charitable work, which includes work like the Invictus Games and patronages he continues to support in the UK.

“He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that.”

Even though there is no confirmation on the next plan of action, Harry seems split between the UK and the US.

“For Harry to go from the hearing [on Wednesday] — and pleading for privacy — to then go to Sundance just days after is nuts,” one Hollywood source said.

Prince Harry has said his life in America was what his mother, Princess Diana, would have “wanted” for him. However, it seems unclear if that's the life he still wants to live.