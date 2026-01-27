 
Dua Lipa steps out with beau Callum Turner for intimate Paris night

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner began dating in January 2024 and confirmed their engagement in June

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 27, 2026

Dua Lipa appeared all smiles as she stepped out in Paris with her fiancé Callum Turner for a relaxed date night during fashion week.

The lovebirds were seen holding hands while walking through the city on Monday night while looking comfortable and comfy in each other’s company.

The singer chose a chic white button front dress that showed off her long legs.

She paired the look with tights and knee high leather boots ad she carried a beige and black Chanel handbag and finished her outfit with bold earrings.

Whereas her beau Callum kept things casual in blue jeans, a black coat and a green baseball cap as he walked beside her.

The No Lie singer did not slow down the next day as she later attended the Chanel Haute Couture show, where she turned heads in a bold yellow and black jacket with a matching knee length skirt.

However, she completed the outfit with a patterned handbag and sat front row at the star filled event.

For the unversed, Dua and Callum began dating in January 2024 and confirmed their engagement in June.

The singer recently celebrated a hugely successful year, adding millions to her growing fortune.

