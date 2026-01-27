Olivia Wilde shares what she learnt from her new film 'The Invite'

Olivia Wilde's 'The invite' features Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton

Olivia Wilde has been promoting her newly directed project The Invite.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation, leaving the actress teary-eyed.

Wilde’s romantic comedy is an English language remake of the Spanish film The People Upstairs by Cesc Gay. It features her alongside Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton.

The 41-year-old filmmaker confessed that while directing this movie she realized that she can make a film according to her style and wish.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress stated, "What this project taught me was it's actually OK to have non-negotiables going into something.

She continued, "I think so much time you're deferring to the man, meaning the studio, or the money people. It's like, 'Sorry, it's probably impossible, it's too much to ask.”

Making The Invite made her realize that she has freedom to make a movie the way she always wanted.

Olivia confessed to Deadline, "And it was so rewarding that it made me think, that's what I want to do. It's impossible. It'll never happen again. But I'm really happy."

The Invite premiered at Sundance Film Festival on January 24.