 
Geo News

Jacob Elordi admits having self-doubts when cast in 'Wuthering Heights'

Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' is set to hit theatres on February 11

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

Jacob Elordis Wuthering Heights is set to hit theatres on February 11
Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' is set to hit theatres on February 11

Jacob Elordi has unveiled how he questioned his acting ability soon after he was offered to play lead in Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell.

Based on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name, the romantic comedy is all set to bring Jacob for the first time on-screen with Academy nominated actress Margot Robbie.

The 28-year-old, who will be playing "Heathcliff" in the classic film, wasn’t sure at first that he was "good enough" for the role.

Previously, Jacob worked with Emerald in Saltburn, in which he was allowed to improv as much as he wanted.

But for Wuthering Heights, he somehow knew what the director wanted and he really wanted to be able to bring it.

While chatting with co-star Robbie in an interview for Vogue Australia, Elordi stated, "On Saltburn, I could be whoever I wanted.”

"But because she had asked me to make [Wuthering Heights], she just texted me and said, ‘Will you do this?’ It was the first time I’d been like, I don’t know if I’m good enough”, he confessed.

But Jacob didn’t wanted to let emerald down. He admitted, "So, the first three weeks, I would go home and I had the greatest amount of doubt I’ve probably ever had.”

But slowly and gradually when he started to let go that feeling and relinquished, it felt like “Saltburn” again.

The Euphoria star said, "Like, it’s Heathcliff. It has to be Heathcliff. And then I started to understand the movie more.”

The much-anticipated rom com Wuthering Heights is set to release on February 11.

Sydney Sweeney accused of stealing trademark amid brand launch
Sydney Sweeney accused of stealing trademark amid brand launch
Who else has got engaged in Katie Price's family? video
Who else has got engaged in Katie Price's family?
Joe Alwyn celebrates as Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce wedding invites
Joe Alwyn celebrates as Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce wedding invites
Tom Cruise makes Ethan Hawke 'angry': Here's why!
Tom Cruise makes Ethan Hawke 'angry': Here's why!
James Wan finally finds new direction for 'Saw XI'
James Wan finally finds new direction for 'Saw XI'
Lily Collins offers sneak peek from daughter's first birthday bash
Lily Collins offers sneak peek from daughter's first birthday bash
Stephen Colbert discusses ‘real' feelings as ‘Late Show' sets final date
Stephen Colbert discusses ‘real' feelings as ‘Late Show' sets final date
Katie Price becomes Katie P Andrews after surprise wedding video
Katie Price becomes Katie P Andrews after surprise wedding