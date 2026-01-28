Jacob Elordi admits having self-doubts when cast in 'Wuthering Heights'

Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' is set to hit theatres on February 11

Jacob Elordi has unveiled how he questioned his acting ability soon after he was offered to play lead in Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell.

Based on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name, the romantic comedy is all set to bring Jacob for the first time on-screen with Academy nominated actress Margot Robbie.

The 28-year-old, who will be playing "Heathcliff" in the classic film, wasn’t sure at first that he was "good enough" for the role.

Previously, Jacob worked with Emerald in Saltburn, in which he was allowed to improv as much as he wanted.

But for Wuthering Heights, he somehow knew what the director wanted and he really wanted to be able to bring it.

While chatting with co-star Robbie in an interview for Vogue Australia, Elordi stated, "On Saltburn, I could be whoever I wanted.”

"But because she had asked me to make [Wuthering Heights], she just texted me and said, ‘Will you do this?’ It was the first time I’d been like, I don’t know if I’m good enough”, he confessed.

But Jacob didn’t wanted to let emerald down. He admitted, "So, the first three weeks, I would go home and I had the greatest amount of doubt I’ve probably ever had.”

But slowly and gradually when he started to let go that feeling and relinquished, it felt like “Saltburn” again.

The Euphoria star said, "Like, it’s Heathcliff. It has to be Heathcliff. And then I started to understand the movie more.”

The much-anticipated rom com Wuthering Heights is set to release on February 11.