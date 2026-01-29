Justin Bieber is coming back to the Grammys

Justin Bieber to perform at Grammys 2026

Justin Bieber is officially making his way back to the Grammys stage, ending a four-year gap from music’s biggest night.

The Recording Academy confirmed on Jan. 28 that the Daisies singer will perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Feb. 1, marking his first Grammys performance since 2022.

The return comes at a big moment in Bieber’s career.

He earned four nominations this year for his album SWAG, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best R&B Performance.

Despite past nominations, Bieber hasn’t attended the ceremony since his last appearance in 2022, when he performed his Justice era hit Peaches.

Bieber’s time away from major award shows and touring has largely been tied to health issues.

In 2023, he cancelled the remainder of his Justice World Tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

His last full tour performance took place at Rock in Rio in September 2022, where he later explained why stepping back was necessary.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” he wrote in a statement shared to Instagram Stories at the time.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

He also acknowledged that months of touring across North America and Europe had taken a serious toll on his well-being.

Aside from a brief surprise appearance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Player Draft in Toronto, Bieber largely stayed out of the spotlight following the tour cancellation.

Now 31, the Grammy winner has slowly returned to music on his own terms.

In July, he surprise-released SWAG, which went on to receive multiple Grammy nominations. He followed it up with SWAG II in September and confirmed his first live public performance in a year, signalling a full-circle comeback.

With his Grammys performance now confirmed, Bieber’s return to the stage feels both personal and symbolic, a milestone moment after years focused on recovery, family life with wife Hailey Bieber and their 17-month-old son Jack Blues, and rediscovering balance.