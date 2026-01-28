ROSÉ compares Grammy nominations with Blackpink debut

January 28, 2026
Rose reflected on living through the “impossible” not once, but twice in her career.
A couple of months after earning three Grammy nominations for her solo single APT. in collaboration with Bruno Mars, the BLACKPINK star compared the milestone to another life-changing breakthrough: her debut in the all girls K-pop group that launched her alongside Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie to global stardom.
“This Grammy nomination, it feels like, ‘Oh my gosh! I never thought that would be possible!” she said in a snippet of her upcoming interview. “Like, yes, BLACKPINK … and we’re getting so much love and I’m so grateful for that, and it’s so exciting, but that I didn’t think would be a possibility, but I feel quite similar.”
“So it’s like the second chapter of my life, like, ‘Oh my gosh!” the Number One Girl songstress gushed during a conversation with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
For the unversed, Rose bagged record of the year, song of the year and best pop/duo performance, all for her Bruno Mars collaboration APT.
The nods made her the first K-pop singer to nab nominations in the general field categories.
She also opened up further when asked about her true feelings.
“It feels like, I thought of this when you asked me about getting selected from YG at that open audition to fly to Korea … and it made me think, I think it’s the same feeling as this nomination,” the 28-year-old New Zealand-South Korean singer-songwriter shared, recalling how she was selected to be part of the global pop group.
“I remember when that happened, it was like, I never thought that would,” Rose mentioned.