ROSÉ compares Grammy nominations with Blackpink debut

Rose reflected on living through the “impossible” not once, but twice in her career.

A couple of months after earning three Grammy nominations for her solo single APT. in collaboration with Bruno Mars, the BLACKPINK star compared the milestone to another life-changing breakthrough: her debut in the all girls K-pop group that launched her alongside Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie to global stardom.

“This Grammy nomination, it feels like, ‘Oh my gosh! I never thought that would be possible!” she said in a snippet of her upcoming interview. “Like, yes, BLACKPINK … and we’re getting so much love and I’m so grateful for that, and it’s so exciting, but that I didn’t think would be a possibility, but I feel quite similar.”

“So it’s like the second chapter of my life, like, ‘Oh my gosh!” the Number One Girl songstress gushed during a conversation with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

ROSÉ compares Grammy nominations with BLACKPINK debut

For the unversed, Rose bagged record of the year, song of the year and best pop/duo performance, all for her Bruno Mars collaboration APT.

The nods made her the first K-pop singer to nab nominations in the general field categories.

She also opened up further when asked about her true feelings.

“It feels like, I thought of this when you asked me about getting selected from YG at that open audition to fly to Korea … and it made me think, I think it’s the same feeling as this nomination,” the 28-year-old New Zealand-South Korean singer-songwriter shared, recalling how she was selected to be part of the global pop group.

“I remember when that happened, it was like, I never thought that would,” Rose mentioned.