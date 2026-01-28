Jennifer Grey returns for ‘Dirty Dancing' sequel after nearly four decades

Jennifer Grey is ready to dance her way into everyone’s hearts again, nearly four decades after Dirty Dancing’s release.

A direct sequel to the 1987 hit has been greenlighted by Lionsgate and the film’s original lead has been roped in for the project.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid producing duo, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, will oversee production for the newly announced feature.

Jonathan Levine, who was previously confirmed to be directing the sequel, will no longer helm it but remain part of the film as an executive producer.

While Dying for Sex creator and writer Kim Rosenstock will pen the script.

Meanwhile, Grey will reprise her iconic role as Frances “Baby” Houseman from the original Dirty Dancing, which paired her opposite the late Patrick Swayze as rebellious dance instructor Johnny Castle.

The film previously inspired a prequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, which was released in 2004 and starred Diego Luna.

Swayze returned as Johnny in the film, though the film received generally unfavourable reviews and proved to be a box office disappointment.

Dirty Dancing was additionally adapted for a stage musical in 2005 and remade into a 2017 TV movie led by Abigail Breslin as Baby and Colt Prattes as Johnny.