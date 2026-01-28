Katie Price's family prepares 'serious talk' over whirlwind marriage

Katie's family are deeply concerned about the speed of the relationship

Katie Price's immediate family is said to have held a serious talk with the star after her surprise wedding to entrepreneur Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, has even changed her name just days after tying the knot with Lee.

Lee has now shared on Instagram that Katie has changed her surname to be Katie P Andrews

Sharing a snap of The Pricey in a hot tub in Dubai, surrounded by rose petals, hours before they tied the knot, he wrote in the caption: 'Show me who can pull this off better than my gorgeous wife, Katie P Andrews? Stunning.'

This comes after an insider close to the family has claimed they are 'completely horrified' by the news.

The source added Katie's mother Amy and her five children - Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 10 - were all left completely in the dark about her wedding.

It is now claimed that Katie's family are deeply concerned about the speed of the relationship and are preparing to sit her down for a 'serious talk' over her marriage.

A source told The Sun: 'Everyone is worried she's spinning out of control.

'They haven't even met this man and if she's only known him a week, he could be anyone.

'Nobody is planning to hold back.'

However, reports also suggest that the wedding happened so quickly that bride Katie had to wear a £12 dress from Shein to the ceremony one that none of her family knew was taking place.