 
Geo News

Beckham feud gains momentum with Channel 4 announcement

Beckham family drama takes centre stage in ne channel 4 special

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

Beckham feud gains momentum with Channel 4 announcement
Beckham feud gains momentum with Channel 4 announcement

Channel 4 is set to bring the infamous Beckham feud to screens in a one-off documentary amid ongoing family drama.

It comes after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were reportedly offered a huge seven-figure deal to write a book sharing their side of the bombshell feud with his famous family.

The friction gained further momentum after Brooklyn-the eldest son of David and Victoria, made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding, including claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31, overshadowing the most important moment of his wedding day.

Channel 4 has now announced it will explore the family dispute in a new documentary titled Beckham: Family at War-UNTOLD, set to air on Wednesday night. 

The documentary will feature experts in PR, showbiz personalities and psychologists to share their opinions about the conflict.

Beckham: Family at War - UNTOLD will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday.

The Beckham clan have maintained a stoic silence since Brooklyn claimed he'd been 'controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else'.

Rihanna spills beans on fashion secret after welcoming three kids
Rihanna spills beans on fashion secret after welcoming three kids
Harry Styles reveals how 'Aperture' went from album's final track to 'lead single'
Harry Styles reveals how 'Aperture' went from album's final track to 'lead single'
Mattel teases ‘KPop Demon Hunters' merch as popular musical gets hotter
Mattel teases ‘KPop Demon Hunters' merch as popular musical gets hotter
ROSÉ compares Grammy nominations with BLACKPINK debut video
ROSÉ compares Grammy nominations with BLACKPINK debut
Alan Rickman honoured by widow Rima Horton on 10th anniversary of passing
Alan Rickman honoured by widow Rima Horton on 10th anniversary of passing
Jacob Elordi admits having self-doubts when cast in 'Wuthering Heights'
Jacob Elordi admits having self-doubts when cast in 'Wuthering Heights'
Sydney Sweeney accused of stealing trademark amid brand launch
Sydney Sweeney accused of stealing trademark amid brand launch
Who else has got engaged in Katie Price's family? video
Who else has got engaged in Katie Price's family?