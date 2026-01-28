Beckham feud gains momentum with Channel 4 announcement

Channel 4 is set to bring the infamous Beckham feud to screens in a one-off documentary amid ongoing family drama.

It comes after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were reportedly offered a huge seven-figure deal to write a book sharing their side of the bombshell feud with his famous family.

The friction gained further momentum after Brooklyn-the eldest son of David and Victoria, made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding, including claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31, overshadowing the most important moment of his wedding day.

Channel 4 has now announced it will explore the family dispute in a new documentary titled Beckham: Family at War-UNTOLD, set to air on Wednesday night.

The documentary will feature experts in PR, showbiz personalities and psychologists to share their opinions about the conflict.

Beckham: Family at War - UNTOLD will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday.

The Beckham clan have maintained a stoic silence since Brooklyn claimed he'd been 'controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else'.