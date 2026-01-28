Mattel teases ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ merch as popular musical gets hotter

Mattel has set its sights towards immortalising the trending animated musical, KPop Demon Hunters.

The company recently announced toy merchandising for the movie currently vying for a Best Animated Feature Oscar, to be released as American Girl dolls.

Sharing the announcement via Instagram, the brand’s caption revealed, “The hunt has officially begun!”

It was added that the dolls are now available to pre-order via American Girl’s website.

According to Reuters, the toys are expected to hit the market this summer, with Mattel hoping to profit from the Netflix hit’s “continued popularity.”

Roberto Stanichi, the chief global brand officer for the toy company, further told the publication, “We really believe that this brand and this franchise has evergreen potential.”

“We’re going to be staging different collections, different assortments throughout the year.”

KPop Demon Hunters has conquered solid ground since its release in June 2025, with the action musical recently scoring two Academy Award nominations.

The feature, released and distributed by Netflix, additionally bagged two Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Demon Hunters merchandise launch from Mattel is also set to feature keychains and action figures alongside the doll collection.