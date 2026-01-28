Harry Styles reveals how 'Aperture' went from album's final track to 'lead single'

Harry Styles 'Aperture' tops Spotify Charts day after its release

Harry Styles has revealed why he chose Aperture to be the first single to end his hiatus.

While speaking on KISS 92.5, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker disclosed that the chartbuster single is officially the last track on his new album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally." Yet, he decided to bring it out to the world first.

He opened, “I finished the album at the end of last summer. I finished this song in like the end of June. It was the last song that was made for the record.”

Styles revealed that Aperture was the first song he played to people, to show them what his new music sounds like and “it just felt like the obvious choice of what should come first.”

The former One Direction singer stated, “I think the idea of opening up and kind of being the doorway into that kind of transition felt like that’s what I wanted to communicate.”

Harry admitted that Aperture truly represents who he is and where he is right now in life.

The Grammy winner said in a statement, “I think like as you know there’s nothing better as a musician than putting work out that you feel in line like things you’re going through in your life.”

“You’re like ‘this song that I’m putting out right now still represents me where I’m at.”

Styles new record, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" is set to release on March 6.