British Airways jet landed safely after losing one of its main landing gear wheels

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

A British Airways plane heading for London successfully finished its transatlantic flight on Monday after a dramatic event in which one of the plane’s main landing gear wheels came loose just minutes after takeoff from Las Vegas.

The incident of the right rear wheel detaching from the Airbus A350-1000 was recorded on video as flight BA274 took off from Harry Reid International Airport.

The wheel dropped back to the airport as the landing gear retracted, and sparks appeared on the gear just before separation.

Official statements from British Airways and Las Vegas airport confirmed that there were no injuries to the passengers, crew, or people on the ground.

The airplane’s tyre is also retrieved from the airfield reporting no damage to property.

British Airways spokesperson said: “Safety and security underpins everything we do and we’re supporting the authorities with their investigations.”

The incident sparked concerns and has been reported to relevant safety authorities, including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). 

