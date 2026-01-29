What causes Charity Pierce's death?

What causes 'My 600-lb Life' star Charity Pierce's death?

Charity Pierce, whose weight loss journey have been documented on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, has passed away at the age of 50.

Viewers around the world witnessed Charity’s journey from being housebound at nearly 800 pounds to shedding hundreds of pounds in a desperate fight for survival.

However, just as many believed she had finally overcome her weight and health struggles, the reality star’s daughter, Charly Jo, announced her death.

She took to her Facebook account on Tuesday, January 27, to honour her mother and confirm her demise.

As fans mourn the heartbreaking news, many are now wondering about the cause of Charity’s death and whether it was connected to her long-standing health issues.

Cause of Charity Pierce’s death?

As of now, no official cause of death has been publicly released by family or authorities.

Her daughter also didn't revealed any official cause of death. Instead, Charly shared that her mother had been in hospice care due to ongoing medical complications in the weeks leading up to her death.

She revealed that her mother died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones.

Reportedly, Charity had been in hospice care for about one to two months due to serious medical conditions.

Charity Pierce then vs now

Those ongoing health issues included lymphedema (a condition causing severe swelling because fluid doesn’t drain properly) and fluid buildup in her lungs.

Reports say the fluid in her lungs may have contributed to her decline, though no official death certificate cause has yet been released.

In past years, she also faced kidney cancer, requiring surgery, as reported previously in her public journey before her death.

Charity Pierce's weight-loss journey

Before TLC (pre-2015):

Charity struggled with extreme obesity, reportedly reaching around 778 pounds before joining My 600-lb Life.

Her eating issues began partly due to a difficult childhood, including traumatic family circumstances that led to food addiction.

My 600-lb Life (Season 3, 2015)

She appeared on My 600-lb Life with Dr. Nowzaradan, where she began a medically supervised weight-loss plan.

She underwent gastric bypass surgery and later skin removal surgeries after substantial weight loss.

By the end of that part of her journey, she had lost several hundred pounds and regained some independence.

Post-Show Life

After her successful procedures and weight loss, she still faced emotional and psychological hurdles, sometimes reverting to emotional eating and struggling with alcohol.

In My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? She shared efforts to maintain her progress and reconnect with loved ones.