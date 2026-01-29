Katie Price looks downcast as new marriage faces dark allegations

Katie Price showed off her wedding band in full display as she was seen for the first time since her surprise wedding in Dubai.

The former glamour model,47, has changed her name after announcing that she has married entrepreneur Lee Andrews.

The newly bride posted a loved-up selfie with her new hubby, both wearing coordinating leather jackets, and captioned: 'Happiest Mr and Mrs.'

Now, back in the UK, Katie showed off her huge diamond ring, gifted by her husband, as she cut a casual look in a grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms while making her way to her car.

The star appeared to be speaking on her phone during the outing before trying to flash her marital bling.

It comes after two of Lee's exes warned Katie that she needed to 'run for the hills,' branding him a 'lying swindler who preys on women.'

The reality star married Dubai businessman Lee just days after getting engaged during a whirlwind 'one-week' romance.

Now, his ex Crystal Janke,40, has has claimed he hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company, on the promise he could get a 'return of £1million'.

In a firm message to Katie, Crystal pleaded: 'Do not give that man any money.'

Lee also connected to Alana on Facebook last March and showered her with a Louis Vuitton handbag, Cartier jewellery and transferred thousands of pounds.