Brooklyn Beckham's ex raises questions about David, Victoria's weird actions

Afton McKeith has shared intimate insights into her brief romance with the Brooklyn Beckham amid the family's ongoing drama.

The actress, 25, who previously claimed to have dated the son of Victoria and David Beckham when they were younger, revealed that Brooklyn, 26, struggled with life in the spotlight as a child.

She appeared to suggest that David and Victoria used to tell paparazzi where he was going to be so they would photograph him.

Speaking to ITV News on Wednesday, Afton, the daughter of TV personality Gillian McKeith, said: 'I could see that he would get visibly distressed and anxious.

'I do know that there were paparazzi every single, like, pretty much every day. And somebody would've been organising that, who knew his schedule inside out because it's not like random.'

When asked who she thought had been tipping off the paparazzi about Brooklyn's movements, Afton replied: 'I won't say who I think it was, but I have an idea in my mind.

'I think it was someone who knew his schedule from start to finish, of his day inside out, everywhere he went, what break he would've had. When asked 'Surely not his parents?'

Afton refused to comment further and shared a knowing look.

Afton also explained her decision to speak out now.

She said: 'I think that Brooklyn made the right decision in coming out with a statement, because after many years, of what I think is a false narrative about Brooklyn and Nicola portrayed in the press publicly, it can become overwhelming and stressful to have an inaccurate narrative of yourself put out in the press constantly.

'And putting your children in the public eye is very exposing.'

Afton's interview comes after aspiring chef Brooklyn published a scathing six-page statement about his family, where he said he has no interest in reconciling with them, including dad David.