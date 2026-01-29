‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 unveils first look and release details

Ted Lasso, one of Apple TV’s biggest hits, is set to return with its fourth season this year.

The show with 13 Emmy Awards to its name was last released in March 2023, while its renewal was only announced two years later, March 2025.

Apple TV+ has now unveiled the first look at its upcoming season, set to be released in summer 2026.

“You better believe it. Ted Lasso returns this summer,” the official Instagram account for the streamer shared.

Ted Lasso, played by series creator and writer Jason Sudeikis, is back with a new challenge — spotted coaching a women’s football team from the second division.

While Sex Education alum Tanya Reynolds joins the cast as a series debutant, with her role being that of an assistant coach at Ted’s new club.

The show’s fans will notice a prominent change among the newly released first look: Grant Feely is introduced as the protagonist’s son, Henry, following the recast of Gus Turner.

Turner portrayed Ted’s son in a minor capacity during previous seasons.

Series regulars like Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and more are further set to reprise their roles in Ted Lasso season four.