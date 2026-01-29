Rosé gives rare insights into meeting Taylor Swift early in solo career

Rosé details how meeting Taylor Swift influenced solo career

Rosé shed light on meeting Taylor Swift at a time when she was about to embark on her solo career, apart from BLACKPINK, and how that helped her find her bearings.

The 28-year-old South Korean-New Zealand singer got candid about feeling overwhelmed in regards to navigating her solo career, in a new interview on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Pink Venom hitmaker, who has previously acknowledged the Eras Tour performer for her help, gave Cooper insights into her first meeting with Swift.

“That was when I was trying to look for a label and everything. But before that, I was learning about how to protect myself — what does everything mean,” the BLACKPINK star shared on Wednesday, January 28.

However, things quickly changed when the How You Like That songstress met the Anti-Hero hitmaker, who assured her that she could ask her any questions about whatever she was struggling with.

“We were chatting, and I explained why I was out in the U.S. Then I was like, ‘Oh, I was kinda struggling with this.’ She was like, ‘Ask me anything,’ and she pulled me aside,” Rosé told the host.

That “elder sister” attitude of the Grammy winner helped the APT songstress figure out the logistics of her solo career as she shared her valuable insights after being in the pop music industry for over two decades.

Rosé found a label and released her debut album, rosie, in 2024 which earned global recognition and earned her accolades and nominations.

This is not the first time the Ice Cream singer has sang Swift’s praises. In a 2024 interview with i-D magazine, she called the Love Story singer “the coolest” and “a girl’s girl” for helping her out as a new soloist.