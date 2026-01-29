 
Brandon Sanderson expands 'Mistborn' fandom with new movie deal

Nimra Saeed
January 29, 2026

Brandon Sanderson, the bestselling fantasy author, is reportedly expanding his fictional universe on the screen as he has signed a deal for a movie as well as series adaptation.

The 50-year-old author is reported to release screen adaptations on his fan-favourite series, Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive.

Sanderson has sold the rights to his books based on his books set in the Cosmere universe, to Apple TV.

While his Mistborn books are being eyed for the big screen, the Stormlight Archive series will be getting a television series, and is already in talks with producers.

The news has caught fantasy readers by surprise as Sanderson has received several offers for adaptations over the years, but has expressed no interest in transitioning into the visual media.

Reportedly, the deal with the finalised streaming giant gives the author control over all the aspects of the adaptation, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, he will be writing the screenplay, designing the cinematic universe, producing, as well as working in close proximity with the directors and actors.

Sanderson will be the first to be awarded these rights over the screen adaptation, as these privileges have not been offered to authors like George R.R. Martin or J.K. Rowling, whose adaptations The Game of Thrones and Harry Potter are popular worldwide. 

