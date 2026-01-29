Duchess Sophie dives into new reality with latest adventure

 
January 29, 2026

Duchess Sophie never fails to impress, but her latest move has landed with a bang as she dived into virtual reality.

The 61-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on January 20, got herself immersed in the world of virtual reality.

She visited the University of Surrey, speaking to students and staff in its Space Centre. She took a hands-on approach to the kit.

She even tried on the virtual reality headset that showed footage of an operation in progress.

Prince Edward also got involved during a demonstration, shining a torch on a piece of equipment.

She also spent tim with medical students at the Guildford-based university. Trainee nurses and first responders showed off their kit and the work they do to Sophie, which mimics real-life situations.

Sophie comforted The Duke of Kent, 90,  in an emotional moment between the two royals during the procession.

The two royals were last seen together on the balcony of the Foreign Office during the Remembrance Sunday service last year at the Cenotaph in London.

The Duke of Kent undertook a rare public engagement earlier this week when he attended the Imperial War Museum in London to observe Holocaust Memorial Day.

Photographs shared via the Royal Family's Instagram account showed the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin seated in a wheelchair - the first occasion he has been seen using one publicly, having previously relied on a walking stick.

Edward, who serves as President of the Board of Trustees for the Imperial War Museum, attended a musical performance by the English Chamber Orchestra during his visit.

Members of the Royal Family observed this solemn anniversary at various venues in the capital, marking a significant occasion.

