Duchess Sophie dives into new reality with latest adventure

Duchess Sophie never fails to impress, but her latest move has landed with a bang as she dived into virtual reality.

The 61-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on January 20, got herself immersed in the world of virtual reality.

She visited the University of Surrey, speaking to students and staff in its Space Centre. She took a hands-on approach to the kit.

She even tried on the virtual reality headset that showed footage of an operation in progress.

Prince Edward also got involved during a demonstration, shining a torch on a piece of equipment.

She also spent tim with medical students at the Guildford-based university. Trainee nurses and first responders showed off their kit and the work they do to Sophie, which mimics real-life situations.

