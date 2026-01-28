Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'U-turn' exposed by Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star claims the Sussexes initially approved the photo before realising their mistake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle backtracked after giving the Kardashian-Jenners the go-ahead to post their photos, according to Kim Kardashian.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked outrage for attending Kris Jenner’s James Bond-themed 70th birthday bash at Jeff Bezos’s mansion back in November during Remembrance weekend. A photo dump on Kim’s social media featured the royal couple mingling with the birthday girl — but it was swiftly deleted.

Now, Kim, 44, is finally addressing the speculation that followed, implying that she initially had the Sussexes’ approval to post before they realised their mistake.

“We were told that it was totally cool to post,” the SKIMS founder explained on her sister's Khloe in Wonderland podcast. “And then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realised, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly.’”

Kim added that Meghan and Harry attending the Baby2Baby Gala earlier that night wasn’t an issue. “That was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever.”

“So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day,” she added.

Remembrance Day, observed annually in the U.K., honours fallen members of the armed forces, with senior royals traditionally attending solemn ceremonies.