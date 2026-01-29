King Charles unfazed by destroying land near Sandringham

King Charles appears untroubled by growing local anger as plans move ahead to alter land bordering the Sandringham estate.

Officials have confirmed that no planning permission is required for a vast fertiliser lagoon planned on land beside the monarch’s Norfolk estate.

The structure, set to stretch across a space comparable to four Olympic swimming pools has sparked fury among locals who say it could turn their peaceful surroundings into something far less idyllic.

Objections have poured onto the local council’s website, with residents warning about knock-on effects for nearby schools, older residents, and the area’s tourism appeal.

One resident questioned why cost-cutting appeared to trump public wellbeing, pointing out that estate documents themselves acknowledge a cover would reduce odours and emissions.

Another described the project as financially driven, arguing it shows little concern for daily life in surrounding villages, especially with the prospect of heavier traffic and lingering smells.

The proposed site sits close to Anmer Hall is the countryside base of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Locals have openly wondered how welcome a “relaxing rural escape” might feel if accompanied by the unmistakable scent of a nearby manure lagoon.

Anmer Hall, gifted to William and Catherine after their wedding, once served as their full-time home during William’s air ambulance years.

While they no longer live there permanently, the proximity of the development has sparked concern about how future visits might be affected.