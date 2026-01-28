 
Geo News

King Charles witnesses Mullally's ambitious plan to shepherd the flock

King Charles gets an earful as Archbishop Dame Sarah maps out her vision for the church

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

King Charles witnesses Mullally’s ambitious plan to shepherd the flock
King Charles witnesses Mullally’s ambitious plan to shepherd the flock

Dame Sarah Mullally is settling into her historic role as the Church of England’s first female Archbishop of Canterbury, and her first chats with King Charles have left her “encouraged,” she revealed this week.

The monarch, who serves as the Church’s formal head, has shown himself to be a “great supporter” of the institution, according to Dame Sarah. 

She said the conversations focused on her plans for the Church’s future and how she hopes to guide both clergy and parishioners through challenging times.

“He is genuinely interested in understanding my vision,” Dame Sarah explained. 

“I shared that my priority is to act as a shepherd, to care for people in their parishes, support our clergy, and enable them to do their work, while also speaking of the Christian hope to the wider world.”

Photographs captured the newly confirmed Archbishop in discussion with the King on Sunday, following her sermon at a service held on the Sandringham estate. 

The meeting offered a rare glimpse of the monarch engaging directly with the Church’s leadership, showing his willingness to listen and learn.

For Dame Sarah, the role carries immense responsibility, but her tone conveyed both resolve and optimism. 

Meghan Markle gives big task to Harry as social standing in tough spot
Meghan Markle gives big task to Harry as social standing in tough spot
Queen Camilla meets everyone except Shakespeare who has other plans
Queen Camilla meets everyone except Shakespeare who has other plans
Beatrice, Eugenie to go public about ties with dad Andrew?
Beatrice, Eugenie to go public about ties with dad Andrew?
Queen stuns in wedding tiara with King at latest royal event video
Queen stuns in wedding tiara with King at latest royal event
Meghan Markle addresses As Ever stock speculation in shock move
Meghan Markle addresses As Ever stock speculation in shock move
Kate Middleton inspires Prince William's low-key mission
Kate Middleton inspires Prince William's low-key mission
King Charles unveils his mission with Camilla and Sophie by his side
King Charles unveils his mission with Camilla and Sophie by his side
Prince Harry takes first major step to revive royal role as UK return nears
Prince Harry takes first major step to revive royal role as UK return nears