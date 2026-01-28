King Charles witnesses Mullally’s ambitious plan to shepherd the flock

Dame Sarah Mullally is settling into her historic role as the Church of England’s first female Archbishop of Canterbury, and her first chats with King Charles have left her “encouraged,” she revealed this week.

The monarch, who serves as the Church’s formal head, has shown himself to be a “great supporter” of the institution, according to Dame Sarah.

She said the conversations focused on her plans for the Church’s future and how she hopes to guide both clergy and parishioners through challenging times.

“He is genuinely interested in understanding my vision,” Dame Sarah explained.

“I shared that my priority is to act as a shepherd, to care for people in their parishes, support our clergy, and enable them to do their work, while also speaking of the Christian hope to the wider world.”

Photographs captured the newly confirmed Archbishop in discussion with the King on Sunday, following her sermon at a service held on the Sandringham estate.

The meeting offered a rare glimpse of the monarch engaging directly with the Church’s leadership, showing his willingness to listen and learn.

For Dame Sarah, the role carries immense responsibility, but her tone conveyed both resolve and optimism.