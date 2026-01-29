King Charles issues personal message after Prince Harry update

King Charles marked a crucial landmark moment in his years as a royal member of the family while his younger son Prince Harry took a big step of his own.

Charles has advocated for the natural environment all of his youth and after having his two sons, Princes William and Harry, he transferred all the values and teachings to them, which they have continued to carry forward in their own way.

Royal experts have pointed out how the monarch has always worried about the legacy he was going to leave behind for his children and grandchildren. Charles has noted how it has been an “uphill struggle” for him to make people realise that “we are a part of the nature not apart from it”.

As Prince Harry received a delightful news about an important appearance, the King celebrated a milestone of his, a culmination of his life’s work, understood to be glad his younger son is shifting focus on pressing issues.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Royal Premiere of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ – a new landmark documentary from the @kingsfoundation and @primevideouk,” the message read.

The update from the King’s office came just hours after Prince Harry was confirmed as a keynote speaker at an upcoming global event in line with the Data Privacy Day.