Meghan Markle heals broken friendship amid reports of exposé ‘in the works'

Geo News Digital Desk
January 29, 2026

Meghan Markle, who in embroiled in an ongoing rift with her in-laws amid other friendship fallouts, seemed to have healed a broken bond with a once-close friend in surprise turn of events.

The Duchess of Sussex had formed a deep friendship with her Suits stylist, Jessica Mulroney. She was not only invited to the Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry but Jessica’s daughter was also a flower girl.

However, the two had a falling out following Jessica’s ‘racist’ remarks on Black Lives Matter causing major backlash. Meghan reportedly cut ties with her friend, which later sparked rumours that the stylist was planning to write a memoir and “expose” the Duchess of Sussex.

In a surprise turn of events, Jessica estranged husband, Ben Mulroney, shared a rare update on her friendship with Meghan. During the podcast, Can’t Be Censored, host Travis Dhanraj asked Ben about the 2018 royal wedding.

“There’s so much interest in that period, that friendship, all that stuff. Do you want to say anything about where things are?” the host had asked.

Ben stressed that he “wouldn’t speak for” his estranged wife as it is her story to tell “if she ever wants to talk about it”. Although he did note that from his standpoint, the two are on “positive terms”.

The remarks from Ben come six months reports confirmed that Jessica and Ben – who share twin sons Brian and John, 15, as well as daughter Ivy, 12 – have split after 16 years of marriage.

The rumours began in September last year that Jessica received a “lucrative deal” to write a memoir. However, a report in DailyMail dismissed the notion that the stylist will “absolutely not” write a book about Prince Harry’s wife.

Although, an insider claimed that she was only “biding her time” but nothing was confirmed on that front.

