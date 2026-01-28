King Charles reveals heartbreaking truth in new film

King Charles got emotional as he revealed bitter truth in a landmark new film, which premiered at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The documentory, "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, tells the story of the monarch's lifelong dedication to environmentalism.

In the film, the King said: "It all boils down to the fact that we are actually nature ourselves, we are a part of it, not apart from it, which is really how things are being presented for so long.

"Maybe, by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil, there might be a little more awareness… of the need to bring things back together again."

The King appeared to spotlight what he wants his legacy to be, looking back on over 50 years of environmental activism.

During the film, the 77-year-old spoke up for the science behind biodiversity loss, deforestation and climate change.

The monarch was speaking about these issues long before they became mainstream, but it was clear just how frustrated he still is by the state of the planet today.

He said: "It's rapidly going backwards. I've said that for the last 40 years, but anyway, there we are. So, that's why I get a bit, anyway… I can only do what I can do, which is not very much. People don't seem to understand it's not just climate that's the problem, it's also biodiversity loss...

"So, we're actually destroying our means of survival, all the time. To put that back together againis possible, but we should have been doing it long ago. We've got to do it as fast as we can now."