King Charles office releases exciting video with update on Windsor Castle event

The royal family's official Instagram released an exciting video with an update on Wednesday ahead of a key event at Windsor Castle.

The video provided a rare window into preparations for the premiere of "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision," a documentary exploring Charles' environmental advocacy.

The film explores the monarch's vision for a more sustainable future.

The royal couple are all set to host a special screening at the Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester will join the couple along with other royals.

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet provides narration for the film, which examines the monarch's reflections on achieving balance between humanity and the natural world.

The documentary encourages viewers to consider themselves as part of nature rather than separate from it. The central message urges audiences to recognise the vital importance of harmony between people and their environment.