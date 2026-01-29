Prince Harry takes page from Prince William in fresh announcement

Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of his brother Prince William as he focusses on establishing his image as a global leader.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been fighting for his security in the UK and legal pursuing an action against tabloids for using unlawful means of gathering information, was confirmed as the headline speaker for a global summit.

King Charles’s younger son will be in Washington, DC, towards the end of March, to attend the “world’s largest annual gathering of digital responsibility professionals, attracting top experts in privacy, AI governance and cybersecurity law”.

The announcement read: “In honour of Data Privacy Day, we’re excited to announce that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will join us on the main stage at IAPP Global Summit 2026.

“In his keynote, Prince Harry will share his insights on whether today’s digital world is breaking or bridging society, and the role we can play in reshaping the future.”

Prince William marked major accomplishments last year which included not only his global-scale event, Earthshot Prize, to combat the pressing issues of the planet but also making a speech at COP30.

As William has established his image as an advocate of the environment, Prince Harry is pursuing the cause of protecting data privacy, which is a crucial issue in the world of social media and AI.