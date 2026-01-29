King Charles quietly signals hope of a Harry reunion

King Charles went through his Scotland trip without a reunion with Prince Harry, but the distance did little to erase him from the King’s mind.



While the public narrative continues to suggest a frosty distance, the King quietly signalled something more wistful by including him in his latest documentary.



In Finding Harmony, viewers are briefly taken back to a quieter chapter of royal life, with archival footage showing Charles and young Duke sharing a peaceful fishing moment from his childhood.

It’s a blink and you’ll miss it scene, but one that gently cuts through years of strained headlines.

Prince William also features twice, first as a child stretched out beside his father in the grass, and later as a young adult visiting cattle at Home Farm.

Family threads continue with short appearances from Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in footage from the coronation, while the late Queen Elizabeth is also seen alongside a younger Charles.

The film is inspired by Charles’ 2010 book Harmony A New Way of Looking at Our World.

The documentary revisits those ideas through sweeping visuals and reflections on how modern life has drifted away from balance, touching on everything from farming to architecture.

The project arrives on 6 February 2026.