Prince William shares sweetest joke about forever home with Princess Kate

The royals know exactly how to win hearts with humour as they are masters of turning awkward moments into laughter and love.

The future monarch, Prince William, turned a simple question into a side-splitting moment during his visit to the Ubele Initiative, a community hub in north London.

The Prince of Wales, 43, cracked a joke about his "forever home" in Windsor on Thursday.

After a series of group photos, he chatted briefly with workers, discussing the family home, Forest Lodge.

Christina Oredeko, 32, left the royal in stitches as she told the royal that her family would love to visit his home in Windsor, where William lives with his wife, Princess Kate, and children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven.

"Are you inviting your family to stay?” William joked, later adding: "Should we talk diaries and work out timings?"

William also admitted: "It's not the maddest question I've ever been asked!"

The Prince asked Ms Oredeko: "Whereabouts in Windsor do they live?" to which someone else said: "Do you know B&M?", prompting more laughter from onlookers.

The future monarch took part in a roundtable discussion during a visit to BBC Children In Need.