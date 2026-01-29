King Charles teaches Prince Harry, Meghan key lesson about Hollywood

King Charles seemed to have made a point about creating optics and pulling a crowd in what seemed to be a brutal message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had moved to the US in 2020, have been trying to find a footing in Hollywood, but they have found themselves suffering from gaffes that end up foiling their plans.

However, the King had a few pointers for his son and daughter-in-law after his latest starry event. If one wants to pull a crowd, meaningful issues will earn you respect and not exposing family secrets.

The monarch was joined by his wife and Duchess Sophie to celebrate a special evening at Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also in attendance.

Charles, who had been a life-long advocate to protect the natural environment, held a premiere for his documentary on Wednesday, which shared insight into the legacy he wants to leave behind.

The royals rubbed shoulders with A-listers including Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Winslet, Stanley Tucci, Dame Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh among others.

“A magical evening at Windsor Castle,” the message by Palace read. “The King and Queen, attended the premiere of Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.”

It noted that the documentary will be released on Friday 6th February 2026, adding that “the film outlines His Majesty’s philosophy of ‘Harmony’. Exemplified through the work of @kingsfoundation, Harmony encourages us to see ourselves ‘as part of nature, not apart from nature’”.