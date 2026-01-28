Prince William still 'irritated' over Charles insisting family heal in public

Prince William is still less than thrilled about King Charles bringing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie back into the royal spotlight so soon after their disgraced father, Andrew, lost his titles and left Royal Lodge.

According to sources, the King personally approved a new patronage for Beatrice at the Outward Bound Trust and had her carry out a royal engagement at a hospital earlier this week that reportedly caught courtiers off guard.

“William wanted the Yorks out of view until after the King’s next health review,” one insider claimed. “But Charles insists family needs to be seen healing in public.”

While some see this as a straightforward attempt to manage the royal image, others suggest there’s a more strategic angle.

With Andrew’s scandals lingering over the family, there are only so many positive stories to tell.

Including the York sisters in public engagements provides a steady dose of lighter coverage such as hospital visits, charity patronages, and of course, fashionable appearances.

“Charles doesn’t have a lot of manoeuvring room,” an observer noted.

“The royal reputation has taken a hit, and they need the smaller figures to generate positive press.”

Unlike male relatives, who might not attract the same attention for these ‘fluff pieces,’ the Princesses provide easy wins for the media while subtly supporting the monarchy’s image.

The Prince of Wales is increasingly controlling press access, any concessions the King makes such as reintroducing Beatrice and Eugenie could be seen as a way to protect the line of succession while balancing internal pressures.