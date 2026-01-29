Louis Tomlinson reveals emotional struggle performing song for Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson has shared that one song on his upcoming album that will be the most difficult for him to sing on stage.

The track was written in memory of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024.

The singer revealed that after Liam’s death, everything else faded into the background.

Writing music became harder because grief took over his thoughts, sharing that the loss was so heavy that it shaped the entire creative process of the album.

Some of the songs on the record speak openly about pain, while others carry those emotions quietly.

However, the song dedicated to Liam stands out as deeply personal, as Tomlinson explained that he did not want to explain the song too much, as he believes music should be felt rather than explained.

He hopes listeners can connect with it in their own way.

Although performing the song live will be emotionally intense, the singer and songwriter feels that it’s important to include it in his shows.

For him, it represents love, memory, and honesty.

His new album How Did I Get Here? reflects a period of loss and reflection in his life.

It shows an artist learning how to move forward while still holding on to someone who mattered deeply.