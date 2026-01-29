 
Geo News

Louis Tomlinson reveals emotional struggle performing song for Liam Payne

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony

By
Hina Ali
|

January 29, 2026

Louis Tomlinson reveals emotional struggle performing song for Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson reveals emotional struggle performing song for Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson has shared that one song on his upcoming album that will be the most difficult for him to sing on stage.

The track was written in memory of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024.

The singer revealed that after Liam’s death, everything else faded into the background.

Writing music became harder because grief took over his thoughts, sharing that the loss was so heavy that it shaped the entire creative process of the album.

Some of the songs on the record speak openly about pain, while others carry those emotions quietly.

However, the song dedicated to Liam stands out as deeply personal, as Tomlinson explained that he did not want to explain the song too much, as he believes music should be felt rather than explained.

He hopes listeners can connect with it in their own way.

Although performing the song live will be emotionally intense, the singer and songwriter feels that it’s important to include it in his shows.

For him, it represents love, memory, and honesty.

His new album How Did I Get Here? reflects a period of loss and reflection in his life.

It shows an artist learning how to move forward while still holding on to someone who mattered deeply.

Holly Willoughby plans digital show with husband's production company
Holly Willoughby plans digital show with husband's production company
Michael J. Fox focuses on living, not legacy
Michael J. Fox focuses on living, not legacy
Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's romance resurfaces amid new project
Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's romance resurfaces amid new project
Chris Evans or Anthony Mackie: Who still holds the 'Captain America' mantle? video
Chris Evans or Anthony Mackie: Who still holds the 'Captain America' mantle?
Odessa A'zion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts' adaptation after casting controversy
Odessa A'zion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts' adaptation after casting controversy
Paul Dano reacts after Quentin Tarantino calls him ‘weakest male actor in SAG'
Paul Dano reacts after Quentin Tarantino calls him ‘weakest male actor in SAG'
Zayn Malik throws shade at Harry Styles high tour prices ‘Savage' video
Zayn Malik throws shade at Harry Styles high tour prices ‘Savage'
Patrick Dempsey opens up about supporting Eric Dane amid ALS battle
Patrick Dempsey opens up about supporting Eric Dane amid ALS battle