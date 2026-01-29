 
Princess Kate's absence made Duchess Sophie the star of Windsor premiere

Duchess Sophie visits University of Surrey with Duke of Kent to support space and medical programmes

January 29, 2026

Princess Kate’s absence made Duchess Sophie the star of Windsor premiere

Last night at Windsor Castle, while all eyes were technically on King Charles’s environmental documentary premiere, it was the Duchess of Edinburgh who stole plenty of the spotlight. 

With her solo arrival in emerald toned dress without Prince Edward, she lit the room like a seasoned star in her own right, charming Hollywood names and British stage legends alike.

The Waterloo Chamber was transformed into a one‑off cinema for Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, a deeply personal film recounting King Charles’s decades‑long crusade for environmental sustainability and harmony between people and the planet. 

Despite the impressive guest list, Sophie’s solo support for the King’s passion project became the talk of the room. 

She was spotted deep in conversation with celebrities like Stanley Tucci and Kate Winslet herself.

The Princess of Wales was notably absent, which left Sophie to work the crowd alongside Charles and Camilla.

Earlier in the day, the Duchess joined Duke of Kent during a royal engagement at the University of Surrey, where she met students and staff at the university’s Space and Medical programme. 

Finding Harmony highlights King’s core message that humanity must see itself as part of nature, not separate from it, as he warns the world is “rapidly going backwards” on climate action and biodiversity loss.

