Palace issues statement as Princess Kate announces to leave England

Princess Kate announces to leave England

January 29, 2026

January 29, 2026

Princess Kate has fully returned to the royal duties with new resolve and a heartwarming approach, after regaining her health.

Her people-friendly projects are winning hearts, strenghtening her position as a beloved royal.

Kensington Palace has announced that the Princess of Wales will leave England for a royal engagement next week.

The announcment comes day after the Princess of Wales missed the Windsor Castle's first-ever film premiere for a special documentary, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Catherine will toure textile producers in Carmarthenshire, Suffolk, Kent and County Tyrone, celebrating the region's rich heritage in craftsmanship and creativity.

She has maintained a longstanding commitment to championing Britain's textile sector and its significance within the nation's cultural and creative identity.

The visit continues a pattern of royal engagements supporting the industry, following her trip to a tartan-weaving studio in Scotland earlier this month.

Kate's ties to the trade run deep through family history, with her paternal ancestors having owned William Lupton & Co, a Leeds-based woollen merchant and manufacturer.

She previously joined Mind Over Mountains for a guided walk in the Peak District.

The Princess saw how the combination of nature, mindful movement, and professional mental health support can restore and sustain wellbeing.

