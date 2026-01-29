King Charles' tribute to legacy keeper leaves grandson emotional

King Charles’ tribute to hero leaves grandson emotional

King Charles has quietly cemented a deeply emotional piece of history at Buckingham Palace, with a portrait he once commissioned now taking pride of place under his reign.

The artwork, first unveiled four years ago when Charles was still Prince of Wales, depicts Holocaust survivor and educator Lily Ebert, whose life story became a cornerstone of modern remembrance in Britain.

Her painting has now been installed permanently at the Palace, transforming a private royal commission into a lasting public tribute.

This moment was marked by a return visit from Lily’s great-grandson, Dov Forman, the bestselling author of Lily’s Promise, who shared the significance of seeing the portrait again this time alongside The King.

The book, co-written with Ebert before her death in 2023, became an international success and introduced millions to her story of survival, resilience and hope after Auschwitz.

Lily Ebert was awarded an MBE for her tireless work educating younger generations about the Holocaust, particularly through social media, where she found a vast new audience late in life.

Her close relationship with King Charles reflected his long standing commitment to education and remembrance that he has consistently championed over decades.