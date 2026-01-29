 
Geo News

King Charles' tribute to legacy keeper leaves grandson emotional

King Charles recognises Lily Ebert’s dedication to teaching history

By
Iqra Khalid
|

January 29, 2026

King Charles’ tribute to hero leaves grandson emotional
King Charles’ tribute to hero leaves grandson emotional

King Charles has quietly cemented a deeply emotional piece of history at Buckingham Palace, with a portrait he once commissioned now taking pride of place under his reign.

The artwork, first unveiled four years ago when Charles was still Prince of Wales, depicts Holocaust survivor and educator Lily Ebert, whose life story became a cornerstone of modern remembrance in Britain. 

Her painting has now been installed permanently at the Palace, transforming a private royal commission into a lasting public tribute.

This moment was marked by a return visit from Lily’s great-grandson, Dov Forman, the bestselling author of Lily’s Promise, who shared the significance of seeing the portrait again this time alongside The King. 

The book, co-written with Ebert before her death in 2023, became an international success and introduced millions to her story of survival, resilience and hope after Auschwitz.

Lily Ebert was awarded an MBE for her tireless work educating younger generations about the Holocaust, particularly through social media, where she found a vast new audience late in life. 

Her close relationship with King Charles reflected his long standing commitment to education and remembrance that he has consistently championed over decades.

King Charles unfazed by destroying land near Sandringham
King Charles unfazed by destroying land near Sandringham
King Charles issues personal message after Prince Harry update
King Charles issues personal message after Prince Harry update
Duchess Sophie dives into new reality with latest adventure
Duchess Sophie dives into new reality with latest adventure
Prince Harry takes page from Prince William in fresh announcement
Prince Harry takes page from Prince William in fresh announcement
King Charles teaches Prince Harry, Meghan key lesson about Hollywood
King Charles teaches Prince Harry, Meghan key lesson about Hollywood
Meghan Markle heals broken friendship amid reports of exposé ‘in the works'
Meghan Markle heals broken friendship amid reports of exposé ‘in the works'
King Charles and Princess Anne carry Prince Philip's legacy
King Charles and Princess Anne carry Prince Philip's legacy
King Charles quietly signals hope of a Harry reunion
King Charles quietly signals hope of a Harry reunion