Queen Camilla takes charge of major event at Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla’s crucial new role revealed in new statement: ‘a celebration’

Queen Camilla appears have a big responsibility on her shoulder as she takes on a key event at the Buckingham Palace.

King Charles’s wife, who is an avid reader and has embarked on a mission to promote the habit of reading in people of all ages, is now tasked to make a decision about a special event.

Buckingham Palace, in collaboration with the BBC, announced an upcoming celebration of a competition, which aims to encourage young writers and their pursuit for good writing.

“The BBC’s 500 Words final is just around the corner! A celebration of young writers, creativity and imagination,” the message read. “Alex Jones joined Her Majesty The Queen and the 500 Words judges at Buckingham Palace for the final judging session.”

They also revealed that the winning stories will be unveiled on The One Show, Friday 6th March.

The announcement comes after Camilla had celebrated the fifth-year anniversary of her book club, which had turned into a charity to promote reading, The Queen’s Reading Room.

The 78-year-old royal marked the occasion by attending the special screening of the film, Hamnet, which was based on award-winning novel written by Maggie O’Farrell. The book had been the first on Camilla’s recommendation for the club she started in 2020, during the pandemic.