Princess Charlotte loves all of Kate’s hobbies but skips one

Princess Kate has shared a fun insight into her daughter Princess Charlotte’s sporting adventures.

During a visit to Wakefield Trinity on Tuesday, Kate met schoolgirls playing the sport and revealed with a laugh, “She does loads of sport but not rugby.”

Charlotte, who has clearly inherited her mother’s love of activity, is still very much a mini athlete.

She’s a keen runner, tackling hurdles and the 400m with gusto, and keeps up with the stars, having followed the Paris Olympics closely.

The ten year old Princess has also shown early signs of a football career, having declared herself a budding goalkeeper back in 2022.

William joked to the England squad, “Charlotte wanted me to tell you she’s really good in goal.”

And gymnastics remains her favourite, with the young royal showing a flair for flips and balance since the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kate herself has shared that she plays rugby and other sports with her children, so it’s no surprise that competition runs in the family.