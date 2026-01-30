 
'Scream' star looks completely different after years in spotlight

Jamie Kennedy was 26 year old when he starred as Randy Meeks in the original 'Scream' (1996)

January 30, 2026

Former Scream star Jamie Kennedy looks completely different as he’s grown older.

The 55-year-old actor, who played Randy Meeks in the original Scream (1996), at the age of 26, looks unrecognisable as he was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Notably, despite playing a high school student, Kennedy and most of the cast were in their mid-20s during the filming of the movie.

On Wednesday, January 28, Kennedy was photographed while running some errands. He was seen riding a scooter along Sunset Boulevard while clutching onto a brown envelope.

Dressed casually, the 90's movie star was wearing a gray T-shirt under a black Adidas zip-up jacket and navy pants.

Scream star looks completely different after years in spotlight

He accessorised with bright blue sneakers and a baseball cap with blue headphones on top while his long wavy locks were peeking out. The comedian sported a graying goatee beard as well. 

Kennedy reprised his role in the 1997 and 2000 horror movie. He also starred in Malibu’s Most Wanted, Son of the Mask and Kickin’ It Old Skool.

On the small screen, the comedian hosted The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, a hidden-camera prank show on The WB in the early 2000s

On the work front, Kennedy is actively working as a comedian, actor, and producer.

He is currently touring nationally with his stand-up comedy, making appearances at fan conventions. Kennedy's most recent film projects include Namaka (2025) and Roe v. Wade (2020).

